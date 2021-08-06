Police share points with Mohammedan

Ivorian forward Christian Kouakou scored a late goal as Bangladesh Police Football Club skipped defeat as they came from behind to force Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited to play a 1-1 goal draw in the second leg of TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Thursday at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

Jafar Iqbal put Mohammedan ahead in the 17th minute of the match and kept the lead almost in the remaining proceeding. Bangladesh Police Football Club however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back, but they failed to convert any lack of proper finishing.

At one stage it seemed that Mohammedan were going to secure a full three points, but probably there was more drama to remain as Bangladesh Police's best moment came in the 86th minute when Kouakou made no mistake to restore the parity. The day's outcome saw the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC secured 33 points from 19 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club collected 19 points from 18 outings. -BSS







