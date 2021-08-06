Tigers sniff title, Aussies desperate to bounce back

The 3rd of the five-match bilateral T20i series between Bangladesh and Australia will commence today at 6:00pm (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. After two off two wins, hosts are on the bank of title win while guests are in the last-ditch to keep nose on water.

Bangladesh defended 137 runs in the series starter wrapping up Australia for 108 runs, followed by they chased 121 run's mediocre target convincingly to register a five-wicket victory to take 2-0 lead in the series. Today's win therefore, will confirm the title of the series for Tigers with two match to go.

Hosts are upbeat and there has have hardly a possibility to bring change in the winning combination that played both the matches. All the Bangladesh players but Soumya Sarkar had contributed in earlier matches. But still the name of the wary in home tent is batting form of top-order batsmen. Shakib Al Hasan is the lone top-five batsmen to show consistency in both the matches. Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya and Naim Sheikh must be trying to justify their names today. They however, are pretty happy with their top-class late-order batters trio Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Shamim Patowari.

From bowling perspectives, hosts' spinners jeopardized guest batters in the first match while pacers crushed in the 2nd one, and Aussies once again will have to face Shakib, Mahedi and Nasum Ahmed's whirlwind alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam's slower and cutter to post a good total.

Australian's in the contrary had been fighting to score with the bat and Mitchell Marsh is the lone soldier, who played couple of 45-run innings so far. Both the visiting openers Alex Carey and Josh Philippe got out in earlier matches within the powerplay. Skipper Mathew Wade deemed very shaky while Moises Henriques played a 30-run knock in the 2nd game, which was hardly enough for visitors to escape a defeat. Andrew Tye, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Agar and Josh Hazlewood are so far so good with the ball.

Weather forecast shows hot conditions with possibility of thunder storm and pitch could be similar to the previous matches, which means batters will be struggling to find runs.







