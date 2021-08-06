PM awards Sheikh Kamal NSC Award winners



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiling the cover of a book on Sheikh Kamal in the award programme of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2021 on Thursday connecting virtually to the programme held at the auditorium of NSC Tower, Dhaka. photo: NSC

It was the 72nd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal and National Sports Council (NSC) marked the day with the award programme where ten sports persons and two organisation, associations or corporations were awarded for their contributions in the sporting arena. In the programme, Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book on his brother Sheikh Kamal.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel also connecting virtually from Olympic Arena in Tokyo, said, "Sheikh Kamal was an all-round person who was active in the struggle of liberation, student politics, sporting arenas and cultural activities. He physically died on 15th August in 1975 but he is spiritually alive in all the stages of country's sports and culture. He was the pioneer of new sporting traditions and modern football era in the country."

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports M Akhter Hossain delivered the welcome speech and handed over the awards, on behalf of Prime Minster.

Tanveer Mazhar Islam Tanna, the manager of Swadhin Bangla Football Team recalled his memories with Sheikh Kamal. The youth and sports affairs secretary of Awami League Harunur Rashid too joined him in the memory-lane.

The Awardees

Lifetime Honour Award: Former superstar Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin (Turjo)

Athletes: Archer Ruman Shana, Swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila, Weightlifter Mabia Akter Simanta

Emerging Athletes: Cricket Akbar Ali, Chess player Fahad Rahman, footballer Unnati Khatun

Sports Organisers: Manzoor Quader and Kya Shai Hra Federation or Association: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Sports Journalist: Muhammad Kamruzzaman

Sponsor: Walton Group

Each of the awardees received Taka 100,000 as cash prize along with crest and certificate.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief, distributed the awards of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award 2021 on Thursday connecting virtually to the award programme held at the auditorium of NSC Tower in DhakaIt was the 72nd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal and National Sports Council (NSC) marked the day with the award programme where ten sports persons and two organisation, associations or corporations were awarded for their contributions in the sporting arena. In the programme, Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book on his brother Sheikh Kamal.The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel also connecting virtually from Olympic Arena in Tokyo, said, "Sheikh Kamal was an all-round person who was active in the struggle of liberation, student politics, sporting arenas and cultural activities. He physically died on 15th August in 1975 but he is spiritually alive in all the stages of country's sports and culture. He was the pioneer of new sporting traditions and modern football era in the country."Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports M Akhter Hossain delivered the welcome speech and handed over the awards, on behalf of Prime Minster.Tanveer Mazhar Islam Tanna, the manager of Swadhin Bangla Football Team recalled his memories with Sheikh Kamal. The youth and sports affairs secretary of Awami League Harunur Rashid too joined him in the memory-lane.The AwardeesLifetime Honour Award: Former superstar Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin (Turjo)Athletes: Archer Ruman Shana, Swimmer Mahfuza Khatun Shila, Weightlifter Mabia Akter SimantaEmerging Athletes: Cricket Akbar Ali, Chess player Fahad Rahman, footballer Unnati KhatunSports Organisers: Manzoor Quader and Kya Shai Hra Federation or Association: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)Sports Journalist: Muhammad KamruzzamanSponsor: Walton GroupEach of the awardees received Taka 100,000 as cash prize along with crest and certificate.