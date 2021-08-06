Lockdown on pen and paper



Kuril Bishwa Road in the capital sees huge traffic congestion on Thursday, although the ongoing countrywide 'strict lockdown' has been extended till August 10. Increasing number of vehicles and commuters now make the city streets hardly distinguishable from usual days. photo : Observer

Long queue of vehicles on roads and highways clearly suggested that lockdown was only on pen and paper. The lockdown has now turned into 'The more laws, the more flaws'.

Especially, since the opening of all export-oriented industries including garment factories from August 1, the lockdown has been implemented only by name.

The initial image of army, BGB, RAB and police operating different check posts and traffic department officials conducting mobile court at present is no longer visible.

Taking a tour to different parts of the city yesterday, it was noticed that the pressure of private and other vehicles on the roads was increasing although public transport was limited. Traffic jams were being created on different roads from time to time. Traffic police were seen busy controlling vehicles. Presence of people on the road has increased too.

Health experts say that in order to reduce the number of infections, 100 percent of the people in the country have to follow the necessary hygiene rules including wearing face masks. But who cares!

