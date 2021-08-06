Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lockdown on pen and paper

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Kuril Bishwa Road in the capital sees huge traffic congestion on Thursday, although the ongoing countrywide 'strict lockdown' has been extended till August 10. Increasing number of vehicles and commuters now make the city streets hardly distinguishable from usual days. photo : Observer

Kuril Bishwa Road in the capital sees huge traffic congestion on Thursday, although the ongoing countrywide 'strict lockdown' has been extended till August 10. Increasing number of vehicles and commuters now make the city streets hardly distinguishable from usual days. photo : Observer

Although the ongoing lockdown to prevent coronavirus infection and death has been extended for another five days, the road scene in the capital was totally different on Thursday.
Long queue of vehicles on roads and highways clearly suggested that lockdown was only on pen and paper. The lockdown has now turned into 'The more laws, the more flaws'.
Especially, since the opening of all export-oriented industries including garment factories from August 1, the lockdown has been implemented only by name.
The initial image of army, BGB, RAB and police operating different check posts and traffic department officials conducting mobile court at present is no longer visible.
Taking a tour to different parts of the city yesterday, it was noticed that the pressure of private and other vehicles on the roads was increasing although public transport was limited. Traffic jams were being created on different roads from time to time. Traffic police were seen busy controlling vehicles. Presence of people on the road has increased too.
Health experts say that in order to reduce the number of infections, 100 percent of the people in the country have to follow the necessary hygiene rules including wearing face masks. But who cares!
Although the number of mask users has increased compared to the past, the number of wearing masks properly is very low.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lockdown on pen and paper
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200m as Delta variant spreads
Uneasy calm in Kashmir on second anniv of loss of autonomy
Piyasha’s aides Mishu, Masud remanded
Actress Pori Moni, film producer Raj remanded for 4 days in 2 cases
Apparel sector in Vietnam in limbo
Sheikh Kamal made big contributions to country’s culture, sports: PM
Two minors jailed for marrying released


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft