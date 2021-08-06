Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Uneasy calm in Kashmir on second anniv of loss of autonomy

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Troops patrolled the streets on Thursday in Srinagar, the main city of Indian Kashmir, where many shops were shut to mark the second year since the Himalayan region was stripped of its autonomy.
In 2019, in an effort to bind the restive region closer to the rest of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government withdrew long-standing constitutional privileges accorded to the country's only Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The measure also split the state into two federal territories including the remote Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region, which further angered Kashmiris.
Troops manned checkpoints in parts of Srinagar, which has been a hotbed of separatist activity, carrying out security checks on people and vehicles, witnesses said.
However, Kashmir's police chief, Vijay Kumar, told Reuters that no extra security measures had been levied, adding that conditions were normal, including Internet links, often severed in the past to forestall protests.
"But our surveillance system has been increased," he added, without giving details.
Militants have battled India's rule in Kashmir for more than three decades, a revolt it blames Pakistan for having stoked. Islamabad denies this, saying it provides only moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.
In Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, President Arif Alvi led a solidarity rally outside parliament house and demanded that India restore Kashmiris' rights.
"I warn India not to play with fire and (to) give Kashmiris their due rights, which has been pledged by the United Nations," he said.
A grouping of political parties in Kashmir, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, said it would keep up its struggle for restoration of partial autonomy.
However, a minister in Modi's office, Jitendra Singh, said Kashmir was better off fully integrated with India, where its special laws had resulted in an unhealthy divide. "Today such distinctions are history," he wrote in the Indian Express newspaper.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lockdown on pen and paper
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200m as Delta variant spreads
Uneasy calm in Kashmir on second anniv of loss of autonomy
Piyasha’s aides Mishu, Masud remanded
Actress Pori Moni, film producer Raj remanded for 4 days in 2 cases
Apparel sector in Vietnam in limbo
Sheikh Kamal made big contributions to country’s culture, sports: PM
Two minors jailed for marrying released


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft