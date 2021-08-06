Video
Friday, 6 August, 2021
Piyasha’s aides Mishu, Masud remanded

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Court Correspondent

Two accomplices of model Piyasha-Mishu Hasan and Masudul Hasan Jisan-were placed on different terms of remand in five cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the orders after Bhatara police produced the duo before the court with several days of remand prayers.
The court allowed five days of remand for Mishu in an arms case, three days in a drug case and one day in pornography case.
The same court permitted a three-day remand for Jisan in special powers act case and one day in pornography act case. Mishu and Zisan were arrested with drugs and arms from Bashundhara area on Wednesday. RAB arrested the duo with drugs and arms from Bashundhara area in the capital on Wednesday and filed four cases with Bhatara Police Station. Another case of extortion was filed against them by a victim with capital's Khilgaon Police Station.
The elite force claimed that the arrested were associates of model Piyasha, who was arrested on Sunday night for blackmailing people.


