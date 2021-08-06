Video
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:10 PM
Actress Pori Moni, film producer Raj remanded for 4 days in 2 cases

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Court Correspondent

Film star Pori Moni being taken to court from RAB Headquarters on Thursday evening. photo : Observer

Actress Pori Moni and film producer Nazrul Islam Raj were placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday night in two separate drug cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate  Mamunur  Rashid passed the order after  Banani  Police Station Inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the cases  produced the duo in the cases and pleaded before the court with a seven-day remand for each case for interrogation.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul pleaded before the court to grant remand as per IO requirement. On the other hand, defence lawyers prayed to the court to annul the remand pleas.
After hearing both the sides the court sent them to police custody for four days.
A case was filed against actress Pori Moni with the city's Banani Police Station on Thursday under the Liquor and Narcotics Act.
Two cases were filed against the arrested four persons including film producer Nazrul Islam Raj with the city's Banani Police Station under the Liquor and Narcotics Control Act and Pornography Act. RAB personnel brought Pori Moni, Raj and others to Banani Police Station in the evening. After recording cases, they were sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's court in the evening. The investigation officer of Banani police pleaded to the court to place them on seven-day remand. Apart from Pori Moni and Raj, two other arrested persons are Pori Moni's associate Ashraful Islam Dipu and manager of Raj's company Sabuj Ali.


