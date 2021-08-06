Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sheikh Kamal made big contributions to country’s culture, sports: PM

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her younger brother Sheikh Kamal had made extensive contributions in the country's culture and sports arenas.
 "Sheikh Kamal had made a great contribution after the liberation which helped the country's culture and sports reach today's well-heeled position," she said, taking part in a discussion and award distribution ceremony of Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council in the city.
Twelve persons and organization got the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award for their outstanding contributions to sports. The programme was held at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium in NSC Tower on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal.
Joining the function virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here, the Prime Minister said, Sheikh Kamal was actively involved in student politics and he used to take part in each of the movements and processions since he was a student of Dhaka College and he later continued it after getting admitted to the Dhaka University.    
Highlighting the significant contributions he made to the country's politics, culture and sports, Sheikh Hasina said Sheikh Kamal would have done much more for the country if he remained alive.  
The Prime Minister, also elder sister of Sheikh Kamal, said Kamal never used to demand anything for himself.
She said Kamal used to sing songs, play the sitar and had a band, "Spondon Shilpa Gosthi" with whom he made popular the local folk songs using modern equipments.
A total of 10 persons including sportsmen, journalist and organizers, and two organisations received the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award for their outstanding contribution in the sports arena.
On behalf of the Prime Minister, Senior Secretary of the Youth and Sports Ministry Md. Akhter Hossain handed over the award s to the recipients.
Each award comprises Taka 1 lakh, a crest and a certificate.
Kazi M Salahuddin received Sheikh Kamal Lifetime Achievement Award while Ruman Shana (archery), Mahfuza Khatun Shila (swimming) and Mabia Akhter Simanta (weightlifting) got the best sportsperson award.
 As emerging sportsmen,  Akbar Ali (cricket), Fahad Rahman (chess) and Unnoti Khatun (football) received the award while Monjur Kader (Sheikh Jamal DC) and Kyaw Shwe Hla (karate) have been awarded as best organizers.
In best journalist category, Journalist Mohammad Quamruzzaman was given the award while Bangladesh Cricket Board got the award of best sports orginsation while Walton as partner.
State Minister of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, presided over the function while its Senior Secretary Md. Akhter Hossain gave the welcome address.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports arranged a discussion on the contribution of Sheikh Kamal to flourishing the sports, culture and politics at the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium, National Sports Council, on the occasion. It also held a special prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Sheikh Kamal.  
Noted sports organizer and youth and sports affairs secretary of the Awami League Harunur Rashid and Swadhin Bangla Football Team manager Tanveer Mazhar Islam Tanna recalled memories with their friend Sheikh Kamal in the function.
The Prime Minister said an attempt was made to kill Sheikh Kamal about three years after the liberation and after failing to do  that, propaganda was carried out against him despite the fact that he used to lead a very simple life. "Kamal was shot on December 16 in 1974 upon a conspiracy. Attempt was made to kill him. Various propagandas were carried out against him after he survived although he used to lead a simple life despite being a son of the President, Prime Minister and the Father of the Nation," she added. The premier said Sheikh Kamal had never any interest in money or assets or any business.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lockdown on pen and paper
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200m as Delta variant spreads
Uneasy calm in Kashmir on second anniv of loss of autonomy
Piyasha’s aides Mishu, Masud remanded
Actress Pori Moni, film producer Raj remanded for 4 days in 2 cases
Apparel sector in Vietnam in limbo
Sheikh Kamal made big contributions to country’s culture, sports: PM
Two minors jailed for marrying released


Latest News
RMCH counts 15 more fatalities at Covid unit
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft