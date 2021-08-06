

Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month

Janata Bank managing director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad inaugurated a month-long Programme on the road near Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi area seeking salvation of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Prior to the distribution of food stuffs, Janata Bank MD and CEO Abdus Salam Azad said that imbued with the spirit and ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Janata Bank Limited has been working sincerely to minimize the sufferings of the helpless community.

He also called upon the affluent section of the society to stand beside the marginal people during this difficult time of COVID-19.

Salam said Bangladesh has made significant socio-economic achievements under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Besides, due to the farsightedness of the premier, mega projects like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are being implemented while the countrymen would soon get the results of these projects," he hoped.

DGM of public relations department of Janata Bank Md Mujibur Rahman Molla, Swadhinata Bankers Parishad central committee general Secretary Md Shabbir Ahmed Shimul, Vice President Md Junaid Hossain, joint general Secretary Md Faisal, and Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman of Janata Bank were present, among others. -BSS The Janata Bank Limited has distributed food among the helpless people marking the month of mourning.Janata Bank managing director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad inaugurated a month-long Programme on the road near Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi area seeking salvation of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage including Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.Prior to the distribution of food stuffs, Janata Bank MD and CEO Abdus Salam Azad said that imbued with the spirit and ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Janata Bank Limited has been working sincerely to minimize the sufferings of the helpless community.He also called upon the affluent section of the society to stand beside the marginal people during this difficult time of COVID-19.Salam said Bangladesh has made significant socio-economic achievements under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."Besides, due to the farsightedness of the premier, mega projects like Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are being implemented while the countrymen would soon get the results of these projects," he hoped.DGM of public relations department of Janata Bank Md Mujibur Rahman Molla, Swadhinata Bankers Parishad central committee general Secretary Md Shabbir Ahmed Shimul, Vice President Md Junaid Hossain, joint general Secretary Md Faisal, and Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman of Janata Bank were present, among others. -BSS