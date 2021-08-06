

Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting

Sonali Investment Ltd, a subsidiary of Sonali Bank Ltd, virtually held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, says a press release.Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan , Sonali Investment Ltd directors Deputy Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan, Deputy Secretary Shamim Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer Subhas Chandra Das and Sonali Investment Ltd CEO Md Nuru Nabi joined the meeting virtually.