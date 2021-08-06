Banking Events

Dhaka Bank Business Division Retail Head H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman and Shams Group of Companies Managing Director Rabiul Alam flanked by their colleagues exchanging documents at an agrrement signing ceremony at Shams Bhaban, Bashundhara R/A, Dhaka recently. Under agreement signed between the two entities, Employees of the Shams Group are entitled to Dhaka Bank's products and services on preferential terms which allow the employees of the group to choose from a wide range of financial products from interest bearing accounts, loans (secured/unsecured) to credit cards (local/International) etc. photo: Bank