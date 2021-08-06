Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Aug 5: German airline Lufthansa said Thursday it halved its losses in the second quarter compared to a year ago, as pent-up demand for travel fuelled uptake and travel restrictions eased over the coronavirus pandemic.
Europe's largest airline group said its net loss between April and June came in at 756 million euros ($890 million) compared with 1.493 billion euros last year, when travel worldwide was halted by Covid-19.
Increased bookings saw the company record a positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the health crisis.
"We have been able to stop the outflow of funds in the current phase of reviving our business and generate a positive cash flow for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic," said chief executive Carsten Spohr.  "In June alone, the number of bookings was more than twice as high as at the beginning of the quarter," the company said.
Lufthansa said it still expected to operate at 40 percent of its pre-crisis capacity this year, leaving its projection unchanged.
Flight capacity will increase to 50 percent in the third quarter, on the back of continued recovery in demand in Europe, increased business travel and the opening up of further markets, such as North America, it added.
As a result, Lufthansa expects to book positive operating, or underlying, profit later this year on its path back into the black.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a yardstick closely watched by analysts, was still severely negative in the second quarter, with the company registering a loss of about 400 million euros in the second quarter.
Lufthansa, which also includes Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, was saved from bankruptcy last June by a German government bailout.
The company is in the throes of a painful restructuring to slash costs that will include thousands of job cuts, with 30,000 already axed since the start of the pandemic.
As part of the recovery plan, the airline will slash its current fleet of 800 aircraft to 650 by 2023.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft