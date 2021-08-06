US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today



US-Bangla Airlines is scheduled to resume flights on domestic routes from today (August 6) as per the instructions of the government in compliance with all types of health rules.

Among the routes operated from Dhaka, US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate flights to Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Syedpur, Jessore, Sylhet, Barisal and Rajshahi, says a press release.

US-Bangla Airlines will operate domestic routes with 72-seat brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline has a total of 14 aircraft, including 4 Boeing 737-800s, 6 brand new ATR 72-600s, in its fleet.

In addition to domestic spots, US-Bangla Airlines flies to international destinations - Kolkata, Chennai, Dubai, Muscat, Doha, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Guangzhou.















