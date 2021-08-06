ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) Implementation Review Meeting of the Department of Information and Communication Technology of the fiscal year 2021-22 was held on a digital platform.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak was present at the meeting online, said a release on Wdenesday.

The meeting was chaired by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology.

Heads of various agencies under the department including Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council, Department of Information and Communication Technology and various project managers joined online.

The meeting discussed in detail the implementation plans of the projects undertaken by the ICT department in the current financial year, achievement of monthly and realistic financial targets, decisions taken and recruitment of manpower, said the release.

The meeting discussed in details the overall progress of Aspire to Innovate (A2I) Program, Learning and Earning Development Project (2nd Amendment), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park Rajshahi (1st Amendment) Project, Kaliakair Hi-Tech-Park and other Hi-Tech Park Development (3rd Amendment) Project, Chittagong Project Establishment of IT Business Incubator in the University and Supporting Infrastructure Project of Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City-2.

Also, the overall progress of BGD E-Gov Capacity Building Project, Leveraging ICT for Employment and Growth of the IT-IT ES Industry Project, Sheikh Russell Digital Lab Project, National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Development, Info Government Project were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting scrutinised implementation details of the Japanese style IT Sector Skill Development Project, Skill Development for engineers of Mobile Game and Application Project, Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center Project, Establishment of Innovation and Entrepreneur Development Academy Project, the release added.

The financial and practical progress of all other projects including the establishment of Secure Email and Digital Literacy Center for the Government of Bangladesh, the project titled Connected Bangladesh, the establishment of Digital Security Agency and the necessary infrastructure development project were discussed in detail.

The senior officials of the agencies and the project managers presented the implementation plans and the latest progress of their respective projects at the meeting.

1307.51 crore Tk has been allocated for a total of 27 projects including 23 development, 3 technical and 1 own projects under the ICT department this fiscal year.

It was informed at the meeting that the progress of the agencies and projects under the ICT department has been 99 percent till June 2021 of the last financial year.

The State Minister directed the concerned persons including the project directors to ensure 100% financial progress of the ongoing projects while maintaining quality as per the work plan and to complete the work on time. -BSS











