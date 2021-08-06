Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB cuts rates on loans to facilitate women trades

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The central bank has slashed interest rate on loans under its refinancing scheme for small enterprises by 2.0 percentage points to facilitate women entrepreneurs, officials said.
All the scheduled banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) have been asked to lend to the women entrepreneurs under the refinancing scheme at maximum at 5.0 per cent interest instead of 7.0 per cent, according to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday.
"We've slashed the interest rate on such loans aiming to encourage women entrepreneurs across the country," said a BB senior official.
On the other hand, the banks and NBFIs are now allowed to receive refinancing only for women entrepreneurs from the central bank at 0.5 per cent interest instead of 1.0 per cent earlier.
Currently, a total of Tk 15 billion worth of refinancing funds are now available for the women entrepreneurs under the refinancing scheme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft