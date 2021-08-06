Vivo launches its latest smartphone Y53s

Leading smartphone brand vivo announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Y53s, equipped with a 64MP rear camera and is the first Y series phone to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature.

With the announcement of the launch, Y53s is now available for pre-booking across e-commerce stores named G&G, Pickaboo, Robishop, Othoba.com and all authorized vivo outlets, starting today 05-August-2021., says a press release.

With exceptional performance and a beautiful 3D design, the youth-oriented smartphone in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours will be available at the aforesaid stores from 11-August at 22990 BDT only.

The new Y53s features a powerful 64MP Rear Camera with a 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh camera for stunning photography in all scenarios. For the first time, vivo introduces its industry-leading Eye Autofocus technology in the rear camera, solving the pain points of constantly adjusting the focus while taking pictures.

The Eye Autofocus in the rear camera has inbuilt PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) technology in the Y53s camera lens, which fixes the camera focus on the subject's eye, thus giving the user the freedom to move while shooting without affecting the quality of the photo or video. The camera offers a lot of versatility when it comes to capturing shots in dim conditions.

Additionally, the Super night mode increases the brightness of shots taken in low light conditions, both indoor and outdoor, and the Ultra-stable video feature applies EIS technology to reduce blurriness due to camera movement when shooting videos, resulting in better quality.

It is powered with advanced 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM to ensure a smooth multitasking experience, along with 128GB ROM + 1T memory expansion capacity for adequate storage space.

vivo Bangladesh Product Director David, said this phone is affordable without compromising on features and user experience.



