Big grain importers back off from buying after price surge

Aug 5: Major crop buyers across Africa and Asia are pulling back from purchases, highlighting how the rally across grain and oilseed prices is cutting into demand.

Top wheat importer Egypt booked a lone grain cargo at a tender on Monday, its smallest volume in nearly a year, and has now scrapped a vegetable oils tender. Turkey canceled a tender seeking 515,000 tons of feed barley, a rare move. And Pakistan bought less than half the wheat it sought in a tender late last week.

The moves come as supply outlooks tighten across major wheat producers, with heat, drought and floods combining to chip away at production estimates. That's boosting global prices at a time of year when importers typically count on a flurry of freshly harvested grain to help keep purchases affordable. Vegetable oil prices are also elevated as biodiesel demand climbs.

"I think many buyers are not ready for such prices," Andrey Sizov, head of Moscow-based SovEcon, said of wheat, after cutting its crop outlook 7% for top shipper Russia. "The bottom could already be behind us earlier than usual."

Surging freight expenses and export taxes that the Russian government imposed on grain are adding to the hurdles for trade. The lower outlook in the Black Sea nation adds to dryness plaguing spring wheat in North America and heavy rains dimming quality in France and Germany.

A monthly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture next week could paint a clearer picture of the global balance. Production across Canada, Russia, the U.S. and European Union are all leaning "on the lower side" versus current estimates, said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. Some major importers, like Turkey, have also faced weather woes for their local harvests, boosting needs from abroad.

There are more tenders coming up, with Turkey seeking wheat on Wednesday, and Pakistan and Bangladesh seeking supply later this month. Still, buyers may keep purchases "hand to mouth" for the time being, Ammermann said. Wheat futures retreated in Chicago and Paris on Tuesday, after reaching the highest since May.

-Financial Post (Canada)


























