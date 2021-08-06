Butterfly appoints Mustafizur Rahman as CEO



Mustafizur Rahman Shazid

Before becoming the Managing Director, Shazid served as the COO of the Butterfly Group spearheading the total operation of the organization.

As COO, he has proven track record of running a successful electronic business and was instrumental in setting up the new LG factory as well as introducing new product lines for the group.

He joined Butterfly Group in 1995 and served diverse departments in various capacities during last 26 years.

Shazid earned his bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai India, a globally recognized engineering institute followed by master's degree in Business Administration from IBA, Dhaka Bangladesh.

















