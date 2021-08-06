Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HungryNaki launches brief cricket mania campaign

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

HungryNaki launches brief cricket mania campaign

HungryNaki launches brief cricket mania campaign

Country's first online food delivery platform, Hungrynaki, a concern of Daraz Bangladesh, has recently launched the Cricket Mania campaign with a view to give cricket fans across the country an excellent opportunity to come together to support and cheer for Bangladesh cricket team.
The Twenty20 Series (T20) is bearing down on us this week, and there is nothing more fans would love than to celebrate a good game with delectable food. Hence, HungryNaki has come up with vouchers, restaurant deals, and exclusive offers to spread happiness and delight amid the crisis.
Now, fans can plan their big game ahead, order mouth-watering dishes from HungryNaki and have them delivered right to their door!
Cricket fans can enjoy scrumptious delicacies while availing of various vouchers such as HN40 (BDT 40 off on 120, daily usage 2), Lunch60 (BDT 60 off on 150, daily usage 1, from 12 pm to 3 pm), HN100 (BDT 100 off on BDT 450, daily usage 2).
In addition, users can also enjoy discounts while purchasing necessary grocery and pharmaceutical products using the voucher codes DPHARMA (Flat 8% off with no limit, no daily usage limit) along with free delivery for dPharma and DOKAN50 (BDT 50 off on BDT 500, daily usage 2). The vouchers will remain valid from 1 to 31 August 2021 with a delivery fee of only BDT 19. Moreover, prepayment offers will be available for Nagad, bkash and SSLCOMMERCE.
Currently ongoing, the campaign will end on 9 August, 2021. HungryNaki is the kit sponsor of the Bangladesh cricket team. With Shakib Al Hassan as the brand ambassador of HungryNaki, the campaign is a great way for fans to share their passion for cricket and enjoy themselves without having to step out of their homes while putting their lives in jeopardy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft