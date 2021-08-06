

HungryNaki launches brief cricket mania campaign

The Twenty20 Series (T20) is bearing down on us this week, and there is nothing more fans would love than to celebrate a good game with delectable food. Hence, HungryNaki has come up with vouchers, restaurant deals, and exclusive offers to spread happiness and delight amid the crisis.

Now, fans can plan their big game ahead, order mouth-watering dishes from HungryNaki and have them delivered right to their door!

Cricket fans can enjoy scrumptious delicacies while availing of various vouchers such as HN40 (BDT 40 off on 120, daily usage 2), Lunch60 (BDT 60 off on 150, daily usage 1, from 12 pm to 3 pm), HN100 (BDT 100 off on BDT 450, daily usage 2).

In addition, users can also enjoy discounts while purchasing necessary grocery and pharmaceutical products using the voucher codes DPHARMA (Flat 8% off with no limit, no daily usage limit) along with free delivery for dPharma and DOKAN50 (BDT 50 off on BDT 500, daily usage 2). The vouchers will remain valid from 1 to 31 August 2021 with a delivery fee of only BDT 19. Moreover, prepayment offers will be available for Nagad, bkash and SSLCOMMERCE.

Currently ongoing, the campaign will end on 9 August, 2021. HungryNaki is the kit sponsor of the Bangladesh cricket team. With Shakib Al Hassan as the brand ambassador of HungryNaki, the campaign is a great way for fans to share their passion for cricket and enjoy themselves without having to step out of their homes while putting their lives in jeopardy.











