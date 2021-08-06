Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World food prices fall for second month in July

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

PARIS, Aug 5: World food prices eased for a second month in a row in July, reflecting declines for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, but remained up nearly a third over the past year, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 123.0 points last month compared with 124.6 in June.
On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 31.0% in July.
The Rome-based FAO's index had declined in June for the first time in a year, marking a pause in a broad rally in agricultural commodities fuelled by harvest setbacks and Chinese-fuelled demand.
FAO's cereal price index fell 3.0% in July from the previous month, weighed down by a 6% drop in maize (corn) prices.
Maize prices were pressured by improved Argentine and U.S. production prospects and cancelled import orders by China, which outweighed harvest concerns in Brazil, the FAO said.
International rice prices were also weaker in July, hitting a two-year low as new-crop supplies and currency movements added to a slow pace of sales, the agency said.
However, wheat prices rose 1.8% to their highest since mid-2014, boosted by worries over dry conditions in North America, heavy rain in Europe and lower-than-expected initial yields in Russia.
Vegetable oil prices declined 1.4% versus June to a five-month low, as a rebound in palm oil quotations was offset by lower levels for other oils.
The dairy price index dropped 2.8%.
In contrast, FAO's sugar index increased by 1.7%, recording a fourth straight monthly rise with support from firmer crude oil prices and uncertainty over the impact of frost on yields in top exporter Brazil.
The meat index rose slightly overall. Poultry prices increased most sharply due to strong imports in East Asia while pork prices eased amid a decline in Chinese imports, the FAO said. The agency did not update its world cereal supply and demand forecasts. Last month, it projected global cereal stocks in 2021/22 would rise for the first time since 2017/18.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft