Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Uber posts profit on one-time gains

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5: Uber on Wednesday reported a profit in second quarter on one-time gains and said its pandemic-stalled ride-hailing business was showing signs of recovering.
The San Francisco-based company reported a profit of $1.1 billion. Revenue rose to $3.9 billion in the recently ended quarter, more than double what it took in during the same period last year.
The net income for the quarter included gains of $1.4 billion from the revaluation of its investment in Chinese ride-share firm Didi and another $272 million from its stake in the autonomous technology firm Aurora, according to Uber.
Uber made strong progress in luring drivers and couriers back to its smartphone-summoned ride and delivery businesses, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said during an earnings call. "The majority of drivers who are coming back to the platform are what we call resurrected drivers; they've driven with us in the past," Khosrowshahi said.
"As vaccination rates go up, we are seeing the resurrected drivers come back."
But its delivery operations including Uber Eats generated the largest amount of revenue, with the unit continuing to benefit from trends that began during pandemic lockdowns last year.
"Our platform is getting stronger each quarter, with consumers who engage with both Mobility and Delivery now generating nearly half of our total company gross bookings," Khosrowshahi said. He saw the Eats restaurant delivery service as a hedge of sorts, likely seeing increased demand in the event of new Covid-19 lock-downs that crimp Uber's ride-share business.
Revenue from Uber's rides and delivery units essentially doubled, while money taken in by a freight division that connects truckers with shippers jumped 65 percent, according to Uber.
"Uber's ride sharing business is on the clear path to recovery from the pandemic's impact," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft