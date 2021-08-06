Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biden to target of half of US car sales to be zero-emission by 2030

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 5: President Joe Biden will set a target on Thursday that half of all cars sold in the United States by 2030 will be zero-emission vehicles, the White House announced.
Biden's plan follows the dramatic loosening of many environmental regulations and climate protections under the Donald Trump administration.
"The President will sign an Executive Order that sets an ambitious new target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles," a White House statement said.
The order, due to be signed on Thursday, will position "America to drive the electric vehicle future forward, outcompete China, and tackle the climate crisis," it added.
The three big American auto manufacturers -- Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis -- expressed their "shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50%" of electric vehicles including battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2030.
In another statement, the manufacturers BMW, Honda, Volkswagon and Volvo -- whose electric vehicles are often considered more advanced than their US competitors -- applauded the initiative.
One of America's largest unions, United Auto Workers (UAW), rallied behind the move.
"The members of the UAW, current and future, are ready to build these electric cars and trucks and the batteries that go in them," President Ray Curry said in a statement released through the White House.
"Our members are America's secret weapon in winning this global race."
Although the 50 percent figure would not exceed what many American manufacturers were already considering, it is a steep target for the United States as a whole.
The country is home to Tesla, a world leader in electric cars, but it has been slow to adopt such vehicles -- especially compared with China or Europe.
While around 10 percent of European car sales are of electric vehicles, they account for less than two percent in the United States, according to the International Energy Agency in 2020.
Biden also intends to beef up fuel consumption and emission regulations, which had been dramatically rolled back under his predecessor Trump.
Car emissions are the single biggest US contributor to climate change.
The current emissions regulations, which date from March 2020, require manufacturers to improve by 1.5 percent the energy efficiency of their vehicles between 2021 and 2026 -- compared with the five percent demanded by the Obama administration.
The Biden administration did not immediately unveil a new quantified objective.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft