Dollar holds gains after hawkish Fed comments

LONDON, Aug 5: The dollar held most gains against basket of currencies on Thursday after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to move forward the likely timing of a policy tightening.

The euro ticked higher at $1.1848, having recoiled from a top of $1.1899 overnight after failing to crack resistance around $1.1910. The dollar also reached 109.75 yen, from a trough of 108.71 on Wednesday, negating what had been a bearish break to the downside. On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, setting the stage for a move in early 2023.

He and three other Fed members also signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early next depending on the labour market over the next few months.

"Clarida's comments are allowing the dollar to stay well supported into the payrolls numbers on Friday," said ING FX strategists Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner.

"For today, the dollar could merely find some stabilisation amid a fairly quiet U.S. calendar (focus will only be on jobless claims)." -Reuters




















