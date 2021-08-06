

Gold slips as hawkish Fed comments boost dollar

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,809.10 per ounce by 0853 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,812.10.

The mood is lacklustre towards gold, and the market seems to be unable to generate much momentum with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's comment from last night weighing on the market, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday helped by weaker than expected ADP jobs data in the United States, however, it pared the gains after Clarida's remarks here that conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Clarida's comments and strong U.S. services industry activity data lifted the U.S. dollar index to a one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Clarida also suggested the central bank could start cutting back on its asset purchase programme later this year.

Norman said: "Friday's non-farm payrolls will feature prominently in people's minds to see where the metal goes from here. The market does feel well supported on the downside, it doesn't seem to be able to generate momentum to the upside."

Friday's U.S. jobs report is seen as key to the U.S. central bank's policy stance.

"The bulls are not able to take this market beyond the $1,810-$1,815 range and are waiting for a fresh trigger," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1% to $25.33 per ounce, having hit a near three-week peak on Wednesday.

Platinum was down 0.8% to $1,017.70 and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,664.69. -Reuters









