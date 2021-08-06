Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 August, 2021, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold slips as hawkish Fed comments boost dollar

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Gold slips as hawkish Fed comments boost dollar

Gold slips as hawkish Fed comments boost dollar

Aug 5: Gold prices were on the back foot on Thursday as an uptick in the dollar following hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets and dented demand for the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,809.10 per ounce by 0853 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,812.10.
The mood is lacklustre towards gold, and the market seems to be unable to generate much momentum with Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's comment from last night weighing on the market, said independent analyst Ross Norman.
Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday helped by weaker than expected ADP jobs data in the United States, however, it pared the gains after Clarida's remarks here that conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Clarida's comments and strong U.S. services industry activity data lifted the U.S. dollar index to a one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
Clarida also suggested the central bank could start cutting back on its asset purchase programme later this year.
Norman said: "Friday's non-farm payrolls will feature prominently in people's minds to see where the metal goes from here. The market does feel well supported on the downside, it doesn't seem to be able to generate momentum to the upside."
Friday's U.S. jobs report is seen as key to the U.S. central bank's policy stance.
"The bulls are not able to take this market beyond the $1,810-$1,815 range and are waiting for a fresh trigger," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1% to $25.33 per ounce, having hit a near three-week peak on Wednesday.
Platinum was down 0.8% to $1,017.70 and palladium rose 0.7% to $2,664.69.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janata Bank give food to poor on mourning month
Sonali Investment Ltd holds its 11th Annual General Meeting
Banking Events
Bayer posts huge quarterly loss on weedkiller lawsuits
Lanka prints enough money to wipe out $200m BD swap
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses
US-Bangla airlines operates domestic flights from today
ADP review meeting of ICT deptt for FY’22 held


Latest News
Global Covid cases approach 201 million
Highest 30 die at Covid unit of Mymensingh hospital
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies
US urges Iran's Raisi to seize opportunity to resume nuclear talks
Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing
Nadal drops shocker to Lloyd in Washington but foot better
Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up
Apple update will check iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Olympics expels Belarus coaches for athlete removal
Messi to leave Barcelona
Most Read News
Labour migration and migrants issues to achieve SDGs
Who said what
Statement, retraction, confusion
Girl gang-raped in Panchagarh
Olympic Snaps
Child marriage during Covid-19 pandemic
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions
US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Why Turkey wants to be in charge of securing Kabul airport
Bangladeshi found throat-slit in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft