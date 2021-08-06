Banks to remain closed on Sunday

Banks will remain closed on Sunday, said the Bangladesh Bank in a circular issued on Thursday.

However, banks' transaction time on Monday and Tuesday has been extended by half an hour from 10 am to 3 pm instead of existing time from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

They can remain open up to 4:30 pm to conduct their official activities, said the BB circular, issued against the backdrop of the government's extension of current lockdown until August 10 considering the Covid-19 situation.

The other instructions including maintenance of all Covid-safety protocols and operation with limited staff will remain unchanged.

As per that circular, during this period, the head offices and other necessary branches of banks can remain open with limited staff.

The banks have to conduct its regular activities like deposits and withdrawal of money by customers, demand note/pay order issue, foreign remittance handover, payment under the government's safety-net social programmes and pension payments.

However, internet banking services will continue for 24 hours. All banks will have to ensure the operations of ATM kiosks to facilitate transactions through cards and by supplying adequate cash in the machines, said the BB circular.



















