Robi’s Mahtab quits post of Managing Director and CEO

Though his five-year term with Robi will officially come to an end on October 31, 2021, he has decided to go on leave with immediate effect, according to a company release issued on Thursday.

Robi's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M Riyaaz Rasheed, in addition to his current role, will serve as the acting CEO with immediate effect.

Chairman of Robi Board of Directors, Thayaparan Sangarapillai said: "On behalf of the Robi Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mahtab for establishing Robi firmly as the leading digital service provider of the country."

Mahtab thanked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Posts and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, and Robi's employees, business partners and customers for their cooperation.

As Robi's first home-grown CEO, Mahtab took the company to the dizzying height of success that includes achieving leadership position in 4G, a number of path-breaking innovative digital initiatives and the biggest-ever IPO.

He leaves behind Robi on a strong foundation to transform itself into the digital champion of the industry through leadership in digital innovation.

In his Facebook post from Australia Mahtab said he "decided not to renew my contract with Axiata." Mahtab took charge as CEO of Robi, second biggest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, five years ago. "Every great journey comes to end; and my glorious journey with Robi has come to an end too!" -- said Mahtab in his post.

In his Facebook post, Mahtab said, "Despite being an introvert, I feel that my relationship with each one of you (Robi family, stakeholders, regulators, Robi customers etc.) is from the heart or way beyond our professional connection.





