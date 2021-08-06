Govt to procure 30 Oxygen generator plants for C-19 patients

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a proposal in principle to procure 30 Oxygen generator plants under Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

The approval came from the CCEA meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that the day's meeting approved a proposal from the Health Service Division to procure 30 Oxygen generator plants under the 'Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistant Project', financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).






















