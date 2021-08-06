Video
Stocks continue to rise, DSE indices set new records

Published : Friday, 6 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Correspondent

The country's stock market jumped on Thursday to highest ever record in continuation of the previous two working days brisk business pushing the main price index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to 6,600 points on Thursday
DSEX started its journey on January 26, 2013 with 5,055 points but touched 6500 milestone points for the first time last Tuesday. The upward index further increased to new height on the last working day of the week.
On Thursday, the index rose 60 points to 6,596. As a result, the DSE's main index rose 171 points in  three trading days of the current week though trading did not take place on Sunday and Wednesday as the banks were closed.
Many believe growing foreign investment in the stock market is playing the role to warm up trading at higher price value.   
In Thursday the main price index, the other two DSE indices have also sharply increased. The DSE-30 index, comprising of well-selected companies, rose 19 points to 2,385 points. This is the highest position of the DSE-30 index so far.
On the other hand, DSE's Shariah index rose 14 points to 1,439 points. This is also the highest position in the history of this index.
Companies in the insurance, textile, engineering and pharmaceutical and chemical sectors played a key role in establishing new price records. Of the 51 companies listed in the insurance sector, 33 increased while 10 declined. Of the remaining 7 insurance cos prices remained unchanged and 1 did not trade.
Of the 58 companies in the textile sector, 48 gained. On the other hand, prices of 6 have come down and 4 remained unchanged. Of the 42 companies in the engineering sector, 32 gained and 10 lost. Of the 31 companies in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector, 22 gained and seven declined. The price of one of other two remained unchanged and one was not traded.
Shares and unit prices of 242 companies rose in the DSE at the end of the day. On the other hand, prices of 103 units declined and 29 remained unchanged.
Meanwhile, not only the price index, but also the market capitalization of DSE is so far on the top.  At the close of trading on Thursday, DSE's market capitalization stood at Tk 5,44,326 crore. DSE's market capitalization has never been so high before.
Transactions in the DSE increased on the day creating new records. Tk 2511.66 crore worth of shares were traded in the market on the day. The previous day's transaction was Tk 2314.49 crore. Net transaction increased by Tk197.17 crore.
Beximco's shares were the most traded on the day. The company shares worth Tk 128.96 crore were traded. Orion Pharma, was in second place with business turnover of Tk 75.01 crore. GPH Steel in the third with a turnover of Tk 61.92 crore.
Top ten companies in terms of transactions were Malek Spinning, Saif Power Tech, Beximco Pharma, IFIC Bank, Fu-Wang Ceramics, British American Tobacco and Maxon Spinning.
On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange has increased by 174 points. The market turnover was 81.14 crore. Of the 325 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 206 rose 95 declined and 24 remained unchanged.


