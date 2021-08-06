Bangladesh to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India

The government is going to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India at Tk 32 per kilogramme, which is 32 per cent below the wholesale prices of coarse grain in the local markets of Dhaka.

The cabinet committee on purchase on Wednesday approved a proposal of the food department to purchase 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati boiled rice from Bagadia Brothers Pvt at a cost of Tk 160.22 crore.

The price per tonne is $377, according to a post-meeting briefing. Coarse rice is going for Tk 47 per kg at wholesale in Dhaka. At retail, it was Tk 50 a kg on August 3, according to food traders.

The country's food stock stood at 15.64 lakh tonnes as of August 2, including 12 lakh tonnes of rice. Rice prices are going up despite a bumper yield of Boro paddy in the just concluded season.

Market players said the hike was for a slow release by farmers from holdings and stocking of middlemen and millers as uncertainty over the Covid-19 crisis lingers.

Due to the uncertainty amidst the pandemic, farmers are unwilling to sell paddy right now, unless they are being compelled to do it, said several farmers.

The purchase committee the meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, also approved nine other proposals, including a proposal of the Department of Food for procuring one steel silo for rice with a cost of Taka around 320.23 crore for the construction of Steel Silo for Rice at Narayanganj.

Addressing media virtually the informed that the meeting also approved a re-evaluation proposal of the Department of Roads and Highways for procuring public works of the Jhenaidah-Kushtia-Pakshi-Dashuria National Highway Kushtia Urban 4-Lane Upgradation Project Package No WD-05 from joint venture Reliable Builders Limited and Abaid Monsur Construction with a cost of Taka 145.49 crore.

Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics ( BANBEIS) under the Secondary and Higher Education Division would procure the construction work, machinery or equipment and service activities under the 'Establishment of 160 Upazila ICT Training and Resource for Education Phase-II' from Taihan Consortium, Korea, he added.

He mentioned that Taihan Electric Wire Company Limited is the main bidder of Taihan Consortium and the name has been changed to Taihan Cable and Solution Company Limited which was informed in the CCGP meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO), Bangladesh with a cost of Taka 111.59 crore, he added.

He informed that BCIC would procure 10,000 metric tonnes phosphoric acid for TSP Complex Limited with a cost of Taka 57.33 crore.

The meeting also approved another four proposals for the construction of multi-story residential flats for government officers or employees at Mirpur Paikpara.













