Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:51 AM
Dhaka, Delhi planning limited flight operation

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Bangladesh and India are examining the feasibility of resuming flight operation between the two countries on a very limited scale as the Covid-19 situation is gradually improving in India.
An inter-ministerial meeting was held on Wednesday as there was a
request from India to examine the situation on the ground for the resumption of limited flight operation.
Talking to UNB, Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said very limited flights will be operated initially -- like one or two flights a week -- if the final decision is taken by both sides.
"Gradually, the frequency of flights can be increased," she said, adding that the same restrictions like along the border will be imposed and the same categories of people will be allowed.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will look into the summary of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh based on the inter-ministerial meeting and it will be forwarded to Indian authorities.     -UNB.


