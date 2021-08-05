19 killed by lightning in C’nawabganj, Kishoreganj

At least 19 people were killed and 15 others injured in separate lightning strikes at Chapainawabganj and Kishoreganj.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent writes, at least 17 persons, including seven of one family, were killed and 15 others injured in a lightning strike at Panka Tellikhari Ferry Ghat area near Dakkhin Panka Dhulauri this noon.

Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shakib-al-Rabbi confirmed this, saying that these people were going from Narayanpur in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila to Panka in Shibganj upazila by a boat in the river Padma to attend a post-wedding feast.

As they reached the ferry ghat and there was rain, they took shelter in a thatched shed at the ghat at around noon.

Suddenly, a thunder bolt hit them, killing 15 on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital, the UNO said, adding that 12 of the deceased are male and five are female.

Although the detailed identity of all the deceased persons could not be known immediately, it was known that 16 of the victims are from sadar upazila

and one from Shibganj upazila, he said.

The injured were sent to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital Dr Nurunnahar Nasu said, six bodies and four injured persons were brought to the hospital.

The condition of the four injured persons is very critical and they may be referred to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, she added.

Rabbi said a group of 23 people of groom's family was going to the house of the bride in Paka union. They took shelter under a shed in Telikhari area during heavy rain. Then, the thunderbolt struck them, leaving 16 dead on the spot.

Our Kishoreganj Correspondent adds two persons were killed in a lighting strike during the thunder storm in Kishoreganj on Wednesday night at 1:00am.

They were identified as Jalhu Mia, 50, son of Aslam Uddin of Auliavita village in Karpasha union of Nikli upazila and Shafiqul, 35, son of Khelu Mia of Gachgarhia Hati in the same union. Two other fishermen named Kamrul, 35, and Motaleb, 45, were also injured in the incident.

According to local sources, on Wednesday night, a team of 10 local fishermen took a boat to fish in Bara Haor in the border area of Nikli and Karimganj upazilas. Lightning struck in the rain around 1:00am. Four fishermen, Jalhu Mia, Shafiqul, Kamrul and Motaleb were seriously injured.

After they were brought to Nikli Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctors declared Jalhu Mia and Shafiqul dead.

