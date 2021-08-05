Video
Another accomplice of Piyasa held

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

RAB on Wednesday arrested Mishu Hasan, an alleged accomplice of detained model Faria Mahbub Piyasa from capital's Bashundhara residential area.
A N M Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media wing said Mishu was held in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.
RAB informed that Mishu was involved in these criminal activities for a long time behind running a cattle farm named "Sun Dairy" in the outskirts of the capital.
Mishu was once listed as a professional kidnapper in the capital, according to
police who unearthed various criminal activities of Piyasa and Mishu.
Investigators found links of some VIPs with Piyasa and Mou Akhter, also a model who was later arrested from her Mohammadpur house based on the information of Piyasa in drug business.  Police is working with the CCTV footages and other signs earlier recovered from their rented houses.
Piyasa rented a flat on the 2nd floor of the 5-storey building, House No. 3, Road No. 9, Baridhara on a two-year contract as a director of MR Group at the rent of Taka 2.15 lakh per month.
At night on August 1, detectives raided the flat and seized raw materials for making yaba, foreign liquor and lead. In the name of the party, Piyasa invited the upper-class people to her house and collected money by blackmailing them with intimate pictures and videos.
Mou used to drive three expensive cars of Nexus, Pajero and Toyota brands. In her residence, the party used to go on till late night. Many people including young women used to come there, police said. Dhaka Metropolitan (North) Joint Commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said Piyasa and Mou have amassed crores of money by blackmailing the rich behind the modeling profession.
Detectives are looking for the source of their wealth, he added.


