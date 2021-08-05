Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021
Front Page

DU students’ response low to centenary competitions

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Tausiful Islam

Former and current students of the Dhaka University are not responding spontaneously to theme song, poem and essay competition to mark its centenary.
Contacted, the authority concerned said that the closure of the university and Covid-19 pandemic made the students a little bit unaware of the competitions.
However, the deadline for the submission of competitions' paper was extended to August 31 considering less response.
Any citizen of Bangladesh including composer, lyricist
and artist, former and current DU teacher and students can send the theme song collectively or individually while only the running students can participate in the competition for essay and poem.
The song must be a complete song carrying glimpse of the glorious heritage, history and contribution of DU to the society and the country.
On the other hand, the content of the poem will include the history, heritage, the War of Liberation and democratic struggle of DU and public life of the country.
The essay competition will be held in three categories such as A, B and C. First and 2nd year undergraduates in 'A', 3rd and 4th year undergraduates in 'B' and postgraduates can participate in 'C' category.
The winners of the competitions will be rewarded.
Detailed information regarding the competitions will be found in university's website www.du.ac.bd.


