241 more die, 13,817 more infected with C-19 in 24hrs



A large number of Covid-19 patients wait in long queues for vaccination at the Government Employee Hospital in the capital while a truck carries oxygen cylinders for the patients admitted to the hospital. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With the latest fatalities, the country reported over 200 single-day deaths from the disease for the 11th consecutive day in a row.

During the same period, Bangladesh also reported 13,817 new infections.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, with the latest figures, the death toll stands at 21,638 and the case tally increased at 13,09,910 in last around 17 months.

The statement said that the positivity rate declined further dropping at 27.91 per cent down from 28.54pc recorded a day ago testing 49,514 samples in 705 laboratories across the country.

During the period, Dhaka saw 93 deaths followed by Chattogram division that has been witnessing a rise in deaths over the week as 68 more deaths were reported there. Meanwhile, 36 people died in Khulna, 15 in Rangpur, 12 in Rajshahi, seven in Mymensingh and five each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

It said that so far, 1,141,157 people have recovered from the disease.

Bangladesh is set to revive its mass vaccination programme with a special drive to inoculate one crore people in six days. The programme will start on August 7 and continue till August 12.

The drive will be followed by the vaccination of one crore people every month until the end of the year as the health authorities are more confident of getting the required supplies of vaccines from multiple sources.

Nationwide, another 16,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,141,157.

Globally, over 199.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.24 million have died, according to a

tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.







More 241 people died of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to take a toll in the country.With the latest fatalities, the country reported over 200 single-day deaths from the disease for the 11th consecutive day in a row.During the same period, Bangladesh also reported 13,817 new infections.According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement, with the latest figures, the death toll stands at 21,638 and the case tally increased at 13,09,910 in last around 17 months.The statement said that the positivity rate declined further dropping at 27.91 per cent down from 28.54pc recorded a day ago testing 49,514 samples in 705 laboratories across the country.During the period, Dhaka saw 93 deaths followed by Chattogram division that has been witnessing a rise in deaths over the week as 68 more deaths were reported there. Meanwhile, 36 people died in Khulna, 15 in Rangpur, 12 in Rajshahi, seven in Mymensingh and five each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.It said that so far, 1,141,157 people have recovered from the disease.Bangladesh is set to revive its mass vaccination programme with a special drive to inoculate one crore people in six days. The programme will start on August 7 and continue till August 12.The drive will be followed by the vaccination of one crore people every month until the end of the year as the health authorities are more confident of getting the required supplies of vaccines from multiple sources.Nationwide, another 16,112 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,141,157.Globally, over 199.67 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.24 million have died, according to atally by Johns Hopkins University.Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.