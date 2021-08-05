Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

237 more detected with dengue

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Some 237 more dengue patients were detected in the country in 24 hours, till 8:00am on Wednesday. Among them, only 16 are from outside of Dhaka.
According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 221 people have been infected with dengue in the last 24 hours in the capital alone.
At present, 1,056 patients are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals in the country. Of these, only 1,004 people are undergoing treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in the capital.
DGHS said 3,083 people
have been treated for dengue in the country so far in 2021. Of these, 2,618 people have returned home after recovering from the hospital. At present, only 54 patients are admitted to hospitals outside the Dhaka division.
Among the total infected, 1,025 were diagnosed just over the last four days, which indicates a fast-rising trend of the disease. Two hundred and seventy-two were infected in June while 43 were infected in May.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Wednesday urged the people of DNCC to clean their homes and yards to control the breeding of Aedes and Chikungunya mosquitoes.
Addressing an awareness programme, the DNCC Mayor said it is not the duty of the mayors alone to protect the city, rather it is the duty of all to play a responsible role. He said they have arranged free testing facilities for dengue at 46 city health centres of DNCC.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No money from stimulus package entered stock market: Finance Minister
Climate change threatens food security of 65 nations
Dhaka, Delhi planning limited flight operation
India deploys warships in South China Sea as part of ‘Act East’ policy
19 killed by lightning in C’nawabganj, Kishoreganj
Another accomplice of Piyasa held
RAB arrests actress Pori Moni on ‘specific charges’
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft