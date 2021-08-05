237 more detected with dengue

Some 237 more dengue patients were detected in the country in 24 hours, till 8:00am on Wednesday. Among them, only 16 are from outside of Dhaka.

According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 221 people have been infected with dengue in the last 24 hours in the capital alone.

At present, 1,056 patients are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals in the country. Of these, only 1,004 people are undergoing treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in the capital.

DGHS said 3,083 people

have been treated for dengue in the country so far in 2021. Of these, 2,618 people have returned home after recovering from the hospital. At present, only 54 patients are admitted to hospitals outside the Dhaka division.

Among the total infected, 1,025 were diagnosed just over the last four days, which indicates a fast-rising trend of the disease. Two hundred and seventy-two were infected in June while 43 were infected in May.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Wednesday urged the people of DNCC to clean their homes and yards to control the breeding of Aedes and Chikungunya mosquitoes.

Addressing an awareness programme, the DNCC Mayor said it is not the duty of the mayors alone to protect the city, rather it is the duty of all to play a responsible role. He said they have arranged free testing facilities for dengue at 46 city health centres of DNCC.







