Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Who said what

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has backed off from his statement of restricting the movement of unvaccinated people over 18 years after August 11.
The Liberation War Affairs Ministry on Wednesday issued a media statement revising the
Minister's previous remarks on the issue.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mozammel Haque told media in a short briefing, "All citizens above 18 years will be brought under vaccination in phases. The unvaccinated people above 18 years won't be brought under legal actions for going out after August 11."
"The part of the statement published in different media has been withdrawn," he added.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the statement restricting the movement of unvaccinated people above 18 years which was circulated in social media is not of the Ministry.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said no such decision or proposal was made or given from his Ministry, said its public relations officer.
Regarding the statement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists at his Ministry conference room that the government hasn't taken such a decision. However, emphasis has been given on using of facemasks and following hygiene rules.
The police have been asked to ensure punishment of those who do not wear facemasks, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No money from stimulus package entered stock market: Finance Minister
Climate change threatens food security of 65 nations
Dhaka, Delhi planning limited flight operation
India deploys warships in South China Sea as part of ‘Act East’ policy
19 killed by lightning in C’nawabganj, Kishoreganj
Another accomplice of Piyasa held
RAB arrests actress Pori Moni on ‘specific charges’
DU students’ response low to centenary competitions


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft