Who said what

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has backed off from his statement of restricting the movement of unvaccinated people over 18 years after August 11.

The Liberation War Affairs Ministry on Wednesday issued a media statement revising the

Minister's previous remarks on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mozammel Haque told media in a short briefing, "All citizens above 18 years will be brought under vaccination in phases. The unvaccinated people above 18 years won't be brought under legal actions for going out after August 11."

"The part of the statement published in different media has been withdrawn," he added.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the statement restricting the movement of unvaccinated people above 18 years which was circulated in social media is not of the Ministry.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said no such decision or proposal was made or given from his Ministry, said its public relations officer.

Regarding the statement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud told journalists at his Ministry conference room that the government hasn't taken such a decision. However, emphasis has been given on using of facemasks and following hygiene rules.

The police have been asked to ensure punishment of those who do not wear facemasks, he added.







