Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Coast Guard seizes banned fishing nets orth Tk12.41cr from North Matlab UZ

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

A team of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Wednesday seized banned nets worth around Tk 12.41 crore from Amirabazar Launch Terminal area under the North Matlab Upazila in Chandpur.
Station Commander of Chandpur Lt M Sadique Hossain led the drive where the coast guard member have seized around 35 lakh metres current net and 450 pieces chai net from three shops and two godowns of the area, according to a release of the Coast Guard.
However, no one was arrested during the drive in this connection. But, the nets were destroyed in presence of officials of the administration and local people.
Executive Magistrate Afroza Habib Shapla and Assistant Fisheries Officer Mahbub Rashid also accompanied the team during the drive.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coast Guard seizes banned fishing nets orth Tk12.41cr from North Matlab UZ
Momen shocked at Anataliya tragedy
Two associates of Helena remanded
BGMEA requests India to expedite trade through Bangaon-Benapole land port
15 member committee formed to run Bar Council
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign
A team of divers from Bangladesh Navy recover the body of Mintu Hossain
BNP forms new bodies for Dhaka North, South units


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft