Coast Guard seizes banned fishing nets orth Tk12.41cr from North Matlab UZ

A team of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Wednesday seized banned nets worth around Tk 12.41 crore from Amirabazar Launch Terminal area under the North Matlab Upazila in Chandpur.

Station Commander of Chandpur Lt M Sadique Hossain led the drive where the coast guard member have seized around 35 lakh metres current net and 450 pieces chai net from three shops and two godowns of the area, according to a release of the Coast Guard.

However, no one was arrested during the drive in this connection. But, the nets were destroyed in presence of officials of the administration and local people.

Executive Magistrate Afroza Habib Shapla and Assistant Fisheries Officer Mahbub Rashid also accompanied the team during the drive.