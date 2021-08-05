Momen shocked at Anataliya tragedy

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen expressed deep shock at the loss of lives in forest fire in Antalya.

In a message to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu, Dr Momen conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members who lost their beloved ones in this tragedy, said a Foreign Ministry release on Wednesday.

Praying for the victims' family members to stand this irreparable loss with courage, the Foreign Minister said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey at this critical time. I wish speedy recovery of the people who got injured in the incident."







