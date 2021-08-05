Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:50 AM
Two associates of Helena remanded

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

Two associates of Helena Jahangir, Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Nuri   were placed on a three-day remand in a fraud case of Pallabi Police Station.Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Wednesday.
Hajera Khatun is a General Manager of Helena's Joyjatra TV and Sanaullah Nuri co-ordinator  of   the TV channel.
Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Noori were arrested from Gabtoli area on Monday night.
Meanwhile, a man named Abdur Rahman Tuhin from Bhola filed an extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on Monday afternoon.
Hajera and  Sanaullah were  also named in the case.
Helena came into discussions after she had recently announced a new platform named Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League to mobilise service holders under the platform.
Earlier on July 25, businesswoman Helena, who was a member of the ruling party's sub-committee on women's affairs, was removed from her party position for breaching party policies.


