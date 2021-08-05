Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BGMEA requests India to expedite trade through Bangaon-Benapole land port

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has requested the Indian government to expedite and facilitate Bangladeshi's export-import trade through Bangaon-Benapole land port.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan wrote a letter to Indian High Commission in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Wednesday in this regard.
"We earnestly request you to kindly take up the issue with concerned authorities of your country and resolve the problem at your earliest to expedite the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, which is extremely important for our RMG sector," the letter reads.
Faruque said Bangladeshi's apparel exporters are importing substantial volume of raw materials from India and the transit time from India to Bangladesh is critical.
Recently, he said, they are facing lots of delays in transit of imported goods from India.
"We are hearing from the Forwarders and Clearing agents in Benapole that the scrutiny/security measures and lack of manpower for export of goods at Indian customs point particularly Bangaon are facing long delays and the transit time is getting very long for the trucks to cross the Bangaon-Benapole boarder," he said.
Due to this, Faruque said, many trucks laden import  and  export goods are stuck at Indian points which is hampering import  and  export business with India and impacting the transit time of raw materials for RMG factories in Bangladesh.
"We have confidence that you can use your good office to solve this problem at Indian Customs point to expedite the smooth flow of goods from India, and thereby further facilitate the bilateral trade growth," the BGMEA president wrote.
The global trade is facing very tough time due to corona pandemic, the entire supply chain of RMG sector is working on a very tight Time  and  Action (T and A) Calendar, the BGMEA chief said.
The export trade of Bangladesh's ready-made garments is also facing same problem, he said.
Local entrepreneurs have been trying their utmost to turn around from this situation with the help of the government and all the players involved in supply chain operation.
The BGMEA chief said RMG sector of Bangladesh is facing challenge to meet up the lead time given by foreign buyers to export apparels in the middle of pandemic and locked down situation.
"Foreign buyers are insisting on shortest possible lead time and deadline to export the manufactured apparels. Due to shortest possible T and A, Bangladesh manufacture depends on shortest possible production time and transit time from the raw material supplying entities countries," he said.     -UNB.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coast Guard seizes banned fishing nets orth Tk12.41cr from North Matlab UZ
Momen shocked at Anataliya tragedy
Two associates of Helena remanded
BGMEA requests India to expedite trade through Bangaon-Benapole land port
15 member committee formed to run Bar Council
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign
A team of divers from Bangladesh Navy recover the body of Mintu Hossain
BNP forms new bodies for Dhaka North, South units


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft