Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

15 member committee formed to run Bar Council

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Government has formed a 15-member ad hoc committee to run the Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory autonomous body that monitors and controls the lawyers in the country. The committee will serve till June 30, 20022 and hold election of the Bar Council on or before May 31 in 2022.
The committee was formed after a week of enacting an ordinance that incorporated the ad hoc committee provision in the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 as the election of the Bar Council was not held in time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The election was supposed to be held on May 25 this year as per its earlier gazette notification issued on March 16. A few days later, on April 3, the Bar Council suspended the election schedule amid the surge of the pandemic.
The Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has issued a gazette notification to this effect on August 3, an official release said a day later.
Sheikh Golam Mahbub, a deputy secretary of the division issued the gazette notification.
Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar said the ad hoc was formed for the bar council with the powers conferred on it by paragraph (8) of the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 (Presidential Order No. 46 of 1972),'.
According to the notification, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be the chairman of the ad hoc committee.
The other fourteen members of the committee are senior advocates Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Abdul Baset Majumder, Adv Syed Rezaur Rahman, Adv Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Adv HAM Zahirul Islam Khan (ZI Khan Panna), Adv Shah Md Khasruzzaman, Adv Md Kamrul Islam, Adv Kazi Najibullah Hiru (Dhaka Bar), Adv Mujibul Haque (Chottogram Bar), Adv AF Mohammad Ruhul Anam Chowdhury Mintu (Sylhet Bar), Adv Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan (Mymensingh Bar), Adv Parvez Islam Khan (Khulna Bar); Adv Md Yahya (Rajshahi Bar) and Adv Md Abdur Rahman (Sirajganj Bar).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coast Guard seizes banned fishing nets orth Tk12.41cr from North Matlab UZ
Momen shocked at Anataliya tragedy
Two associates of Helena remanded
BGMEA requests India to expedite trade through Bangaon-Benapole land port
15 member committee formed to run Bar Council
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign
A team of divers from Bangladesh Navy recover the body of Mintu Hossain
BNP forms new bodies for Dhaka North, South units


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft