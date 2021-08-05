15 member committee formed to run Bar Council

Government has formed a 15-member ad hoc committee to run the Bangladesh Bar Council, a statutory autonomous body that monitors and controls the lawyers in the country. The committee will serve till June 30, 20022 and hold election of the Bar Council on or before May 31 in 2022.

The committee was formed after a week of enacting an ordinance that incorporated the ad hoc committee provision in the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 as the election of the Bar Council was not held in time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The election was supposed to be held on May 25 this year as per its earlier gazette notification issued on March 16. A few days later, on April 3, the Bar Council suspended the election schedule amid the surge of the pandemic.

The Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has issued a gazette notification to this effect on August 3, an official release said a day later.

Sheikh Golam Mahbub, a deputy secretary of the division issued the gazette notification.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar said the ad hoc was formed for the bar council with the powers conferred on it by paragraph (8) of the Bangladesh Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Order, 1972 (Presidential Order No. 46 of 1972),'.

According to the notification, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be the chairman of the ad hoc committee.

The other fourteen members of the committee are senior advocates Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Abdul Baset Majumder, Adv Syed Rezaur Rahman, Adv Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Adv HAM Zahirul Islam Khan (ZI Khan Panna), Adv Shah Md Khasruzzaman, Adv Md Kamrul Islam, Adv Kazi Najibullah Hiru (Dhaka Bar), Adv Mujibul Haque (Chottogram Bar), Adv AF Mohammad Ruhul Anam Chowdhury Mintu (Sylhet Bar), Adv Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan (Mymensingh Bar), Adv Parvez Islam Khan (Khulna Bar); Adv Md Yahya (Rajshahi Bar) and Adv Md Abdur Rahman (Sirajganj Bar).







