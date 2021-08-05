Video
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:49 AM
Drug trader held with 16,000 yaba in city

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive arrested an alleged drug trader with 16,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Moghbazar area under Ramna division in the city early on Wednesday.
The arrested was identified as Md Shafique Mandol, who used to bring yaba from Cox's Bazaar and sell those in different parts of the capital.  
Acting on a tiff-off, a team of the DB conducted a raid in front of Hotel De Taj at Moghbazar intersection area around 5:15 am and arrested Shafique from the scene while trying to escape, said Nazia Islam, assistant police commissioner of the DB Ramna division.
They recovered 16,000 pieces of contraband drugs from his possession, she added.
A case was lodged with Ramna Police Station in this connection.     -BSS



