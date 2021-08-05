Covid: Khulna aims to inoculate over 1.16 lakh residents

KHULNA, Aug 4: Health authorities have set a target to inoculate over 1.16 lakh city residents in the first phase, amid a devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The nationwide mass immunisation drive starts on August 7 and will continue till August 12. People above 18 years are eligible for getting a shot in the arm.

The mass immunisation programme will start in 31 wards of the city and there will be three centres in each ward, said Khulna City Corporation (KCC) health officer Swapan Haldar.

"Only Moderna vaccine doses will be given in the city. Some 200 women and men can get the jabs from each centre daily. As per the target, some 1,16,600 people would be covered under the vaccination programme," said Swapan.

Besides, centres will be opened in primary schools and the designated places selected by the councillors concerned to mitigate the huge demand for Covid vaccine doses.

Two vaccinators and three volunteers will be there at each centre. Already 186 vaccinators have been given training, the health officer said.

The mass vaccination drive will begin at 9 am and will continue till 3 pm daily, and all eligible vaccine candidates would be asked to maintain social distancing norms.

The authorities will inform people through loudspeakers and all people have been asked to carry their NID card with them for taking vaccine doses.

The government is set to launch a nationwide mass vaccination drive from 14,000 vaccine centres from August 7, aimed at giving shots to one crore people in one week. -UNB







