Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid: Khulna aims to inoculate over 1.16 lakh residents

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

KHULNA, Aug 4: Health authorities have set a target to inoculate over 1.16 lakh city residents in the first phase, amid a devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic.
The nationwide mass immunisation drive starts on August 7 and will continue till August 12. People above 18 years are eligible for getting a shot in the arm.
The mass immunisation programme will start in 31 wards of the city and there will be three centres in each ward, said Khulna City Corporation (KCC) health officer Swapan Haldar.
"Only Moderna vaccine doses will be given in the city. Some 200 women and men can get the jabs from each centre daily. As per the target, some 1,16,600 people would be covered under the vaccination programme," said Swapan.
Besides, centres will be opened in primary schools and the designated places selected by the councillors concerned to mitigate the huge demand for Covid vaccine doses.
Two vaccinators and three volunteers will be there at each centre. Already 186 vaccinators have been given training, the health officer said.
The mass vaccination drive will begin at 9 am and will continue till 3 pm daily, and all eligible vaccine candidates would be asked to maintain social distancing norms.
The authorities will inform people through loudspeakers and all people have been asked to carry their NID card with them for taking vaccine doses.
The government is set to launch a nationwide mass vaccination drive from 14,000 vaccine centres from August 7, aimed at giving shots to one crore people in one week.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drug trader held with 16,000 yaba in city
Covid: Khulna aims to inoculate over 1.16 lakh residents
Dhaka grapples to enforce lockdown
Security guard killed in city road crash
Incessant rainfall disrupts Chattogram civic life
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Torun Column Lekhok Forum gets new committee


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft