Govt response practically to World Bank

Government response came in the light of a deadline set for Bangladesh since our government hadn't clarified its position by July 31, the WB would have supposed that Bangladesh had accepted its proposal. Disagreements Bangladesh expressed with WB suggestions of allowing Rohingyas with freedom of movement and other privileges including education and job facilities has due rationales.



Most importantly, the refugees have been considered as a threat to our internal security by our intelligence and security analysts. WB recently sent a proposal through Economic Relations Division (ERD) asking Bangladesh government's opinion on preparing a global Refugee Policy Review Framework.



However, "Refugee Policy Review Framework" chiefly aims at evaluating the effectiveness of the WB's monetary support to refugee hosting countries across the world. It is also supporting Bangladesh with $590 million to address the needs of Rohingyas until their safe return to Myanmar. However, had the government complied with the recent WB proposal to take further loan, Bangladesh might have been trapped in the condition of accommodating the refugees permanently.



We feel, WB's such proposal of including Rohingyas into Bangladeshi mainstream society is a direct threat to the sovereignty of an independent nation. WB policy makers should have kept in mind that Bangladesh is the victim of sinister ethnic cleansing operations of another country.



It is simply counting toll of Myanmar army's crime against humanity that turned its own citizens into refugees. Bangladesh gave shelter to more than a million Rohingyas since 2017, purely on humanitarian grounds which also moved our prime minister to the core of her heart. That said - Bangladesh is not under compulsion to host refugees as it is not a signatory to the UN convention on Refugees. We expect WB and all international bodies to be more judicious and make their suggestions more practical in line with international convention.



Bangladesh, an already burdened country with a huge population of 17 crore is bursting at the seams. Negative socio-economic-environmental impacts for sheltering hundreds and thousands of ousted refugees have added extra pressure on us.



