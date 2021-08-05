Video
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

IFAD Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Osman Ali, Mohakhali Bus Terminal Road Transport Owners Association President Haji Abul Kalamparticipate in food distribution at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Wednesday.

IFAD Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Osman Ali, Mohakhali Bus Terminal Road Transport Owners Association President Haji Abul Kalamparticipate in food distribution at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Wednesday.

IFAD Group, one of the country's leading business conglomerates distributed food to the road transport workers, who have been hit hard by the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The group distributed food items, including rice, dal, flour, oil, potato, salt, biscuit and puffed rice, among 2,000 transport workers at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a IFAD press release.
IFAD Group Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed was the chief guest while deputy Managing Director Taskeen Ahmed, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Osman Ali, Mohakhali Bus Terminal Road Transport Owners Association President Haji Abul Kalam were special guest.
The program was presided over by Dhaka District Bus-Minibus Road Transport Workers Union President and Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Seniors Vice President Bir Muktijoddha Sadiqur Rahman Hiru and conducted by Dhaka District Bus-Minibus Road Transport Workers Union General Secretary Md. Shahidullah Sadu.
Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of IFAD Group, said public transport is remained shut during the ongoing lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of transport workers and employees have become unemployed all over the country including the capital.
'We are extending our support to the road transport workers as part of our corporate social responsibility and humanitarian activities,' he said.
Taskin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of the group, said, 'IFAD Group always stands by the people in case of any natural disaster. The group will continue to support the government as a private industry in the event of any natural disaster in the future.


