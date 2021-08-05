Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Robi's innovative digital solution to keep tab of the well-being of its employees and their family members during the pandemic has been recognized as a role model by Axiata.
Robi's digital leadership has inspired a number of Axiata's operating companies spread over different countries to adopt similar solutions, says a press release.
Robi had developed an in-house digital healthcare platform where employees can submit the health status of themselves and their family members. On top of that, they can also hit the emergency button in case they need immediate support of any sort in response to which Robi's HR team contacts them instantly. Based on the feedback received from the healthcare platform, HR team gets in touch with the employees who reported sick and/or in a risky condition.
The reports from the healthcare platform and the one-on-one check-ins are then summarized into a health dashboard that is discussed in the management meetings frequently to ensure that employees working from home during the pandemic along with their family members are in sound health.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DHL Express places order of electric cargo planes from Eviation
UAE to allow transit passengers from 7 countries
Symposium on rural dairy perceptions and practices held
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers
RBI cautions against offers of buying or selling old notes
Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata
Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU
ADB, S’pore firm to support livestock farmers in South, South East Asia


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft