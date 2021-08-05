Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU



Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, handing a package of personal protective equipment to DRU President Morsalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan at DRU office in the capital on Wednesday.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, handed over the protective equipment at DRU office in the capital on Wednesday.

DRU President Morsalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan received the PRAN-RFL group's surgical face masks and hand sanitizers on behalf of Dhaka Reporters Unity, said a press release.

Touhiduzzaman, Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) at PRAN-RFL Group, Arafat Daria, Joint Secretary, Mainul Ahsan Sohel, Organizing Secretary, Maidur Rahman Rubel, Publicity and Publication Secretary, Mohammad Noimuddin, Hospitality Secretary and Khalid Saifullah, Welfare Secretary at DRU, among others were also present at the program.

The DRU office bearers thanked the PRAN-RFL Group for giving protective equipment to their members.

Kamruzzaman Kamal said, "Dhaka Reporters Unity is the country's leading journalist organization. The members of DRU who are the frontline journalists, are working continuously in the field with the risk of life and delivering all kinds of information to us amid the corona situation. We thank them on behalf of the PRAN-RFL Group."

He also added, "PRAN-RFL has taken numerous initiatives to stand beside poor people and frontliners after the outbreak of virus in March last year. We are distributing foods regularly among poor people and donating safety equipment to the hospitals. As part of the initiative, we are happy to give the protective equipment to the DRU." -BSS















Pran-RFL Group, one of the leading business conglomerates of the country, has given protective equipment to the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) for its members.Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, handed over the protective equipment at DRU office in the capital on Wednesday.DRU President Morsalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan received the PRAN-RFL group's surgical face masks and hand sanitizers on behalf of Dhaka Reporters Unity, said a press release.Touhiduzzaman, Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) at PRAN-RFL Group, Arafat Daria, Joint Secretary, Mainul Ahsan Sohel, Organizing Secretary, Maidur Rahman Rubel, Publicity and Publication Secretary, Mohammad Noimuddin, Hospitality Secretary and Khalid Saifullah, Welfare Secretary at DRU, among others were also present at the program.The DRU office bearers thanked the PRAN-RFL Group for giving protective equipment to their members.Kamruzzaman Kamal said, "Dhaka Reporters Unity is the country's leading journalist organization. The members of DRU who are the frontline journalists, are working continuously in the field with the risk of life and delivering all kinds of information to us amid the corona situation. We thank them on behalf of the PRAN-RFL Group."He also added, "PRAN-RFL has taken numerous initiatives to stand beside poor people and frontliners after the outbreak of virus in March last year. We are distributing foods regularly among poor people and donating safety equipment to the hospitals. As part of the initiative, we are happy to give the protective equipment to the DRU." -BSS