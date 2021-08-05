Hero gives TK 10,000 discount on bikes on its 10th anniv

Hero, the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the world, has announced a guaranteed discount of up to a maximum of BDT 10,000 marking the completion of a 10-year journey. Buyers will avail the discount upon purchasing any Hero motorcycle till Monday next.

Hero first started its journey in 1984 as a joint venture and later as a single venture in 2011 branding as Hero Motorcycle.

In a press release, Hero family conveys its best wishes to all for their love and cooperation in the unceasing path to success and said, "As the world's largest motorcycle maker, Hero has earned popularity and built trust by designing and developing technologically advanced, energy-efficient and reliable motorcycles and scooters for customers around the world. Hero is at the peak of popularity in the motorcycle market selling more than 100 million bikes in the last 10 years.

The press release stated that Hero's global hub for research and development is the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) where more than 700 engineers work tirelessly to design, test, and develop products. It is one of the largest two-wheeler R&D centers in the world with a racing track located in Jaipur, North India.

Hero has a total of 8 world-class state-of-the-art eco-friendly green factories where people, machines, and nature are integrated. Six of the factories are in India, one in Colombia and one in Bangladesh. In this short time, Hero has made a name for itself by distributing products to 37 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and Central America. Hero has also taken steps to increase their presence in different regions, the press release added.

Aiming at the main motto 'Be the Future of Mobility', Hero MotoCorp is ensuring customer service with over 9000 touch-points worldwide through its wide network. There are more than 500 touch points across Bangladesh for providing sales and after-sales services to customers.

Over the last 10 years, Hero has won several awards in various categories, including CSR and socio-economic development. Some notable CSR activities are the Ride Safe Program and the Happy Earth program, as well as sponsoring football, cricket, golf, and field hockey events and major domestic leagues.







