Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 August, 2021, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz adds 14 brands in its online marketplace

Published : Thursday, 5 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), has extended its hands for yet another significant collaboration, this time partnering up with 14 renowned brands on the platform.
The Joint Business Plan (JBP) initiative will increase the chance of satisfying more customers with a wider variety of product lines, says a press release.
The initiative is aimed to create a faster and more seamless transaction experience for the customers. The top-notch quality of online services and convenient purchasing methods make the ordering experience more user-friendly. In addition, customers can place orders from their favorite brands without having to move around physically. Furthermore, with exclusive deals and offers, customers will get the unique opportunity to choose from a more extensive range of items.
The strategic partnership of Daraz and 14 other vital brand will be a year-long commitment from 2021 to 2022, where brands will receive maximum onsite opportunities and marketing visibility on DarazMall. Daraz's cross-functional coordination with the brands will be further improved through this cooperation.  
DarazMall is the largest brand mall in the country that offers 14 days of easy return policy, 100% genuine products, and trusted brands. With over 600 brands and 1 lakh products, customers can find their favorite products with just a click of their fingers.
Monica Kabir, Team Lead, DarazMall, said, "We are glad to collaborate with these prominent brands to offer customers a convenient shopping experience with larger options. Daraz's long-established commitment and credibility give brand-lovers in Bangladesh a chance to grab their desired items without taking any additional hassle. We hope that this collaboration will be helpful for the customers, especially now as most of our shopping is done online due to the ongoing pandemic".




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DHL Express places order of electric cargo planes from Eviation
UAE to allow transit passengers from 7 countries
Symposium on rural dairy perceptions and practices held
IFAD Group distributes food among transport workers
RBI cautions against offers of buying or selling old notes
Robi’s digital staff healthcare platform role-model for Axiata
Pran-RFL gives protective equipment to DRU
ADB, S’pore firm to support livestock farmers in South, South East Asia


Latest News
'Decision to reopen garments very inhuman'
Pori Moni's associate Raj arrested
Youth killed as truck hits motorcycle
PCR Lab infected by virus, unusual results
PM congratulates Tigers on back-to-back win over Aussies
Covid patient 'commits suicide' in Jashore
RAB raids at Raj's house after Pori Moni's arrest
Bangladeshi jailed in London for rape committed 23 years ago
Nasir takes preparation to sue Pori Moni
Bangladesh beat Australia by five wickets
Most Read News
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
E-commerce business and related issues
Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Dengue surge alarming as city corps drives prove futile
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Tigers outclass Aussies in low scoring clash
‘Indiscriminate’ Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft