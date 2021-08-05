Daraz adds 14 brands in its online marketplace

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), has extended its hands for yet another significant collaboration, this time partnering up with 14 renowned brands on the platform.

The Joint Business Plan (JBP) initiative will increase the chance of satisfying more customers with a wider variety of product lines, says a press release.

The initiative is aimed to create a faster and more seamless transaction experience for the customers. The top-notch quality of online services and convenient purchasing methods make the ordering experience more user-friendly. In addition, customers can place orders from their favorite brands without having to move around physically. Furthermore, with exclusive deals and offers, customers will get the unique opportunity to choose from a more extensive range of items.

The strategic partnership of Daraz and 14 other vital brand will be a year-long commitment from 2021 to 2022, where brands will receive maximum onsite opportunities and marketing visibility on DarazMall. Daraz's cross-functional coordination with the brands will be further improved through this cooperation.

DarazMall is the largest brand mall in the country that offers 14 days of easy return policy, 100% genuine products, and trusted brands. With over 600 brands and 1 lakh products, customers can find their favorite products with just a click of their fingers.

Monica Kabir, Team Lead, DarazMall, said, "We are glad to collaborate with these prominent brands to offer customers a convenient shopping experience with larger options. Daraz's long-established commitment and credibility give brand-lovers in Bangladesh a chance to grab their desired items without taking any additional hassle. We hope that this collaboration will be helpful for the customers, especially now as most of our shopping is done online due to the ongoing pandemic".





