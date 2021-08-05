Sterling ticks higher ahead of BoE meeting

LONDON, Aug 4: Sterling ticked higher against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by risk sentiment in markets, optimism over the outlook for COVID-19 in Britain and anticipation of a hawkish turn from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday.

Sterling has rebounded after most lockdown measures in England were dropped on July 19, reaching as high as $1.3984 at the end of the month. Since then it has stayed mostly above $1.39.

Eyes are also on the BoE, which is expected to maintain its nearly 900 billion pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme, although two policymakers have broken ranks to suggest that the time for tighter monetary policy might be nearing.

The BoE is expected to be among the first of the world's main central banks to begin the process of stopping stimulus support. -Reuters





